Yerry Mina: the ‘replacement’ at Everton that leaves doubts about his sporting future

Yerry Mina (right) retires injured in the match Everton vs. Chelsea.
Given his continuous injuries, the one born in Guachené could see his continuity affected.
August 08, 2022, 07:01 PM
Yerry Mina is going through difficult times at Everton due to his constant injuries. This weekend, in the first match of the Premier League, the Colombian defender again suffered discomfort that left him off the pitch for a time yet to be defined.
While his disability is defined, it seems that the Liverpool city team already has a replacement for him. Or at least that’s what the fans say.
Mina’s ‘replacement’
Moments after Mina’s injury, Everton made the hiring of Conor Coady officialcentral defender who arrives on loan from Wolverhampton.
“The 29-year-old defender, who will wear the 30 shirt, is the club’s fourth signing on the market following the arrival of fellow centre-back James Tarkowski, his former Wolves teammate Rúben Vinagre and forward Dwight McNeil. Born in Merseyside, Coady captained Wolves for the last four seasons and was a hugely influential figure both on and off the pitch.Everton posted on their website.
“As soon as I heard the interest, I wanted to be part of the team… I grew up in the city, I know the club, how big it is and what it means to the fans. I am someone who was desperate to come here, for playing in this club. I have family and friends who are great Evertonians”, commented the player.
SPORTS
August 08, 2022, 07:01 PM
