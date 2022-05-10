Yerry Mina: the new injury suffered by the Everton footballer is revealed

Yerry Mina was injured again. This Sunday, the Colombian central defender, who has been coming without regularity since December 2021, He retired with physical discomfort about a quarter of an hour into the match between Everton and Leicester City, for the Premier League.

Mina had returned to play on April 20, after being sidelined from the courts since February 8, due to injury. In December she had also suffered another condition.

Yerry Mina has missed more than 20 games with the ‘toffee’ team in the current season.

other injury

This Tuesday Everton coach Frank Lampard was consulted about the situation of the Colombian defender.

Lampard was sincere. When asked if he will be in the match cagainst Watford, he replied: “Yerry no, he has a little calf injury, so he won’t play in this game.”

Thus, Mina will miss another game in the Premier League, lengthening his chain of absences as a result of injuries, which have not allowed him to have continuity.

