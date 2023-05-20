Yerry Mina: the great goal he scored and that can save Everton from relegation

The Colombian defender Everton, Yerry Minascored a decisive goal in the 1-1 draw, with the wolves, that can save him from relegation in the Premier League.

Mina, as always, went up to help Everton’s attacking side with a corner kick and was ready to finish off and tie the game.

The point that the Colombian gave his team places him in box 17 with 33 units, two more than the leeds, three more than him leicester and nine above Southampton.

Mina has been the center of much criticism, his injuries have not allowed him to perform to the best of his team, but this goal is very valuable in terms of relegation.