Yerry Mina: the great goal he scored and that can save Everton from relegation

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The Colombian scored in the replacement of the game.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian defender Everton, Yerry Minascored a decisive goal in the 1-1 draw, with the wolves, that can save him from relegation in the Premier League.
Mina, as always, went up to help Everton’s attacking side with a corner kick and was ready to finish off and tie the game.
(Shakira gets pulled from Piqué’s environment: “The children would have suffered twice as much”)
(The scare over the hectic flight that took Nacional to Pasto: ‘Send me by bus!’
The point that the Colombian gave his team places him in box 17 with 33 units, two more than the leeds, three more than him leicester and nine above Southampton.
Mina has been the center of much criticism, his injuries have not allowed him to perform to the best of his team, but this goal is very valuable in terms of relegation.
Yerry Mina’s goal at the last minute to tie the match between Everton and Wolves, a golden point for not being in the relegation zone.pic.twitter.com/5gastcsrfB
— Lucho Tricolor (@LuchoTricolorOf) May 20, 2023
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Yerry #Mina #great #goal #scored #save #Everton #relegation
Leave a Reply