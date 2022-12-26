Yerry Mina scored a goal, but was injured

Everton fell 1-2 with the wolvesin the traditional day called ‘Boxing Day’, in the resumption of the Premier league.

Colombian defender Yerry Mina, he opened the scoring seven minutes into the game, after heading in a corner kick.

The joy did not last long, as Wolves tied at minute 22 with action from Daniel Power.

the ninth

Everton and Wolves were playing the game on date 16 of the tournament, but shared the points.

Mina’s goal was his ninth for Everton in 94 games played.

It was not the best end of the commitment for the Colombian, because due to discomfort he left the field of play at minute 75. He replaced him Ben Godfrey.

And when the tie was signed, Wolves won the game in the fifth minute of replacement with both Rayan Ait-Nouri.

