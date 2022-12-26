Monday, December 26, 2022
Yerry Mina scored a goal, but was injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 26, 2022
in Sports
Yerry Mina

Yerry Mina.

Yerry Mina.

Premier League match of the day.

Everton fell 1-2 with the wolvesin the traditional day called ‘Boxing Day’, in the resumption of the Premier league.

See also  The options of Barcelona signing Raphinha grow

Colombian defender Yerry Mina, he opened the scoring seven minutes into the game, after heading in a corner kick.

(VAR of the World Cup final in Qatar breaks its silence for the ‘penalty that was not’)
(Cristiano Ronaldo did not have a good World Cup, but look at his wife’s gift)

The joy did not last long, as Wolves tied at minute 22 with action from Daniel Power.

the ninth

Everton and Wolves were playing the game on date 16 of the tournament, but shared the points.

Mina’s goal was his ninth for Everton in 94 games played.

It was not the best end of the commitment for the Colombian, because due to discomfort he left the field of play at minute 75. He replaced him Ben Godfrey.

And when the tie was signed, Wolves won the game in the fifth minute of replacement with both Rayan Ait-Nouri.
(Falcao García was measured at dancing and karaoke: how is he doing? Video) (Lionel Messi: the incredible gift that Colombians give him, video)

See also  The unfortunate 'top' of the most polluted cities in the world

Sports

