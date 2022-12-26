Yerry Mina scored a goal, but was injured

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Yerry Mina.
Yerry Mina.
Premier League match of the day.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 26, 2022, 12:07 PM
Everton fell 1-2 with the wolvesin the traditional day called ‘Boxing Day’, in the resumption of the Premier league.
Colombian defender Yerry Mina, he opened the scoring seven minutes into the game, after heading in a corner kick.
(VAR of the World Cup final in Qatar breaks its silence for the ‘penalty that was not’)
(Cristiano Ronaldo did not have a good World Cup, but look at his wife’s gift)
The joy did not last long, as Wolves tied at minute 22 with action from Daniel Power.
the ninth
Everton and Wolves were playing the game on date 16 of the tournament, but shared the points.
Mina’s goal was his ninth for Everton in 94 games played.
It was not the best end of the commitment for the Colombian, because due to discomfort he left the field of play at minute 75. He replaced him Ben Godfrey.
And when the tie was signed, Wolves won the game in the fifth minute of replacement with both Rayan Ait-Nouri.
(Falcao García was measured at dancing and karaoke: how is he doing? Video) (Lionel Messi: the incredible gift that Colombians give him, video)
Sports
December 26, 2022, 12:07 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Yerry #Mina #scored #goal #injured
Leave a Reply