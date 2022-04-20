Thursday, April 21, 2022
Yerry Mina returns to play for Everton after two months injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 20, 2022
in Sports
yerry mina

Jerry Mina.

The central defender is back for the game against Leicester.

After being sidelined since February 8 due to injury, Colombian central defender Yerry Mina is back.

The man from Guachené is a starter with Everton for the match against Leicester City, for the Premier League.

Yerry Mina’s return

yerry mina

Mina celebrates with Everton.

The Colombian soccer player had suffered an injury in the game between the ‘toffee’ team and Newcastle, for the Premier League. Initially, Lampard had reported that the one born in Guachené will be out for 8 to 10 weeks off the pitch. A high-grade muscle injury, in the quadriceps, would have been the main diagnosis.

Now Mina is back.

(We recommend: Luis Díaz: the incredible transformation of his family home in La Guajira).

#Yerry #Mina #returns #play #Everton #months #injured

