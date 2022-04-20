Yerry Mina returns to play for Everton after two months injured

After being sidelined from the courts since February 8 due to injury, Colombian central defender Yerry Mina is back.

The man from Guachene He is a starter with Everton for the match against Leicester City, for the Premier League.

Yerry Mina’s return

Mina celebrates with Everton.

The Colombian soccer player had suffered an injury in the game between the ‘toffee’ team and Newcastle, for the Premier League. Initially, Lampard had reported that the one born in Guachené will be out for 8 to 10 weeks off the pitch. A high-grade muscle injury, in the quadriceps, would have been the main diagnosis.

Now Mina is back.

