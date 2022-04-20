Yerry Mina returns to play for Everton after two months injured

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Jerry Mina.
The central defender is back for the match against Leicester.
April 20, 2022, 12:48 PM
After being sidelined from the courts since February 8 due to injury, Colombian central defender Yerry Mina is back.
The man from Guachene He is a starter with Everton for the match against Leicester City, for the Premier League.
Yerry Mina’s return
The Colombian soccer player had suffered an injury in the game between the ‘toffee’ team and Newcastle, for the Premier League. Initially, Lampard had reported that the one born in Guachené will be out for 8 to 10 weeks off the pitch. A high-grade muscle injury, in the quadriceps, would have been the main diagnosis.
Now Mina is back.
SPORTS
April 20, 2022, 12:48 PM
