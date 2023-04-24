Yerry Mina, no good news: this would be his future

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Yerry Mina, Everton defender.
The Colombian player lost competitiveness at Everton.
The defender Yerry Mina he completed twelve games without playing for Everton. After recovering from injury, the defender has been without opportunities from his coach, Sean Dyche; despite needing to avoid relegation, the ‘toffees’ forgot about the defender of the Colombia selection.
Mine, with an uncertain future
And in that scenario, the journalist Nicolo Schira, transfer expert, indicates that both the English club and the footballer have made a decision.
According to the information, Everton will not renew Mina’s contract, which expires on June 30. So, Yerry will be released and will define his future at no cost for a possible operation.
Now questions about his future arise, as finding a new team will not be easy considering his multiple injuries.
It is said that Mina would return to South America, Brazil being a good option, since she already shone with Palmeiras. Playing in Europe will not be easy, although they have also linked him with teams from France, Portugal and Spain.
Mina has barely played in 3 games this season in the Premier League. His career is in decline due to the injuries that have affected him so much.
FOOTBALL REDACTION
