Yerry Mina, looking to the future: the options he has away from Everton

The defender ends a cycle in the English team.
The Colombian defender Yerry Mina finished his season and his cycle in the Everton English last weekend with a bittersweet flavor, on the one hand it was key for his team to be saved from relegation and on the other, because he says goodbye.
The central defender, in his last game with the ‘Toffees’ shirt, managed to help his team beat Bournemouth 1-0 and save the category, after hard weeks in which relegation seemed the only option.
mine’s future
Now the center-back is focused on defining his future. Mina has already publicly said goodbye to the fans of the Everton.
He said goodbye after a period of ups and downs, many injuries and absences. What comes now is turning the page.
And the press rumors in the transfer market have not been long in coming. Some information shows the supposed interest that some teams would already have for the Mine.
The option for Mina to return to that country, where she already played in Palmeiras between 2016 and 2018.
It is said that the flamencoa historic club from Rio de Janeiro, would be interested in signing the defender.
But there is another rumor and that is that Mina lands in Turkey’s Besiktas, one of the ‘big’ teams in that country.
Apparently Yerry’s idea is stay in European football. So it’s time to look at options and decide.
