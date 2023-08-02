Yerry Mina is still in the big leagues: this would be his new team

Yerry Mina said goodbye to Everton after a very complicated season due to injuries, but in which he had a good shot to help the team avoid relegation in the Premier League.

Mina spent five seasons in England, coming from Barcelona, ​​and played 99 games for Everton in all competitions. He scored nine goals and provided one assist.

Now, Yerry Mina is close to defining his future for this season. Everton’s departure left the way clear for him to sign with any club, leaving him with his sports rights in hand and free to negotiate.

A few weeks before the start of the season, there are several proposals that the Colombian has, but everything would indicate that the final decision will be soon and with a possible destination to Italy.

According to information from Gianluca DiMarzio, there were two clubs in Serie A that consulted the conditions of the Colombian, where one of them is taking advantage “Fiorentina have overcome the competition from Cagliari for Yerry Mina. The player born in 1994 is close to accepting the offer from the viola club.”

In addition, they added “A superior offer from an economic point of view is on the table and Viola can count on participating in the next UEFA Conference League.”

The Colombian is expected to arrive in Italy this Thursday, to take the respective medical examinations, waiting to finalize the agreement between the two parties this Wednesday.

With Footballred

