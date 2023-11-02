The Colombian Yerry Mina, Fiorentina defender who has not yet debuted with the ‘viola’ shirt, trained normally with the rest of his teammates and prepares for its debut in Italian football after having been injured for almost two months.

The center, which He was injured with the Colombian National Team during the September breakaccelerates his preparation to be able to debut with ‘Fiore’, a club that acquired the player from Everton as a free agent in August, two months after his contract with the English team ended.

Mina, who was already included in the squad for the match against Lazio on the last day of Serie A (defeat of ‘Fiore’ 1-0), He trained normally this Thursday with the rest of his teammates and is fighting to be among coach Vincenzo Italiano’s squad again. that Juventus is received at home.

A match with a historical rivalry between both teams that increased in recent seasons after the signings of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, former ‘Fiore’ players, for the Turin team, historical rival of those from Florence.

After the level test against Juventus, the ‘Fiore’ will travel to Serbia to face Cukaricki in the Conference League, bottom of the group and whom they already thrashed in the first leg (6-0), so it could be the definitive day of the Colombian’s debut.

The ‘Fiore’ needs the victory to maintain the leadership of a group in which it is tied on five points with the Hungarian Ferencvaros and the Belgian Genk.

Return to the Colombian National Team?

Yerry Mina missed Professor Néstor Lorenzo’s last call-up to the Colombian National Team due to an injury to the left rectus femoris, a physical problem that left him off the field for almost two months.

Although he has not had official minutes with Fiorentina, the player born in Guachené He has a high chance of being called up for the matches against Brazil and Paraguay on the double elimination date in November.

The center back is one of the key pieces in Néstor Lorenzo’s team and has been one of the constant names in the latest calls for the Colombian National Team, which will play on November 12 against Brazil, in Barranquilla; Five days later he will visit Paraguay in Asunción.

Nestor Lorenzo, coach of the Colombian soccer team. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

