The defender Yerry Mina is not living his best moment in Fiorentina and although it seemed that overall Viola was going to have more opportunities than in Everton of England, The Colombian would have everything decided to change clubs once again.

It may be of interest to you: Dani Alves' mother does not regret giving the identity of the victim: 'I did not commit a crime'

Over the last few weeks there have been rumors since Italy a change of team, generating interest in Türkiye, in Brazil and Portugal, but there is nothing concrete yet, but a change of scenery is growing more and more every day.

Yerry Mina and Vincenzo Italiano Photo: X: Fiorentina / EFE

As the journalist explained Nicolò Schira, The 'viola' board has already approved the departure of the Colombian, who is not part of coach Vincenzo Italiano's plans. The club wants to get rid of him this transfer market, despite the fact that his contract runs until June 30.

Their numbers in Fiorentina This season they are quite poor: he has only played seven games, only in one did he play 90 minutes, in the others they were only parts of the game.

Read here: Tension in the Schumacher family: they fear that Ralf's ex-partner will reveal details about Michael

His little playing time is due to the constant injuries that have hit him again in Italy, a recurring problem that he has had since his time in the Premier League.

Photo: Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

However, to Yerry Mina He has had several suitors, but this time, from leagues that are not elite, because in teams of Greece and Saudi Arabia They would be looking for the 29-year-old player.

In Greece it has generated a lot of interest, being Olympiacos one of those who is following him. Despite this, the option of Saudi Arabia It is not far-fetched and according to the journalist Bruno AndradeThere would be approaches to Mina, but the club was not confirmed.

“Yerry Mina is leaving Fiorentina. Recently, he was linked to FC Porto, but is currently negotiating with a Saudi Arabian club. Seeing the next steps of the Colombian central defender,” said Bruno Andrade.

Yerry Mina is just leaving Fiorentina. He was recently associated with FC Porto, but at this time there is a negotiation in progress with a Saudi Arabian club. Let's see the next steps of the Colombian central… —Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) January 24, 2024

For now, Yerry Mina keep working with Fiorentina while analyzing options for the future, although the team change would occur in June, the month in which the season ends, so he will have several games to be able to add minutes of competition.

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

More news in EL TIEMPO