The Colombian defender Yerry Mina He is already a new player Cagliarian Italian Serie A team, who signed him from Fiorentina.

The defender has already been introduced to his new team, put on his kit and is ready to start work.

“Cagliari Calcio is pleased to announce the purchase of the registration rights of the footballer Yerri Mina. Welcome to Sardinia, Yerri”, says the club on its X account.

Mina has signed a contract until June 30, 2024 with an extension option in favor of the Club for one more season.

“Physically strong central defender, 195 centimeters tall, endowed with good individual technique and tactical intelligence, skilled in the setting phase, his main prerogatives are marking and aerial play: taking advantage of his height, elevation and choice of pace in the header, he is effective, both in defense and attack in set-piece situations,” the club says about the Colombian.

“International experience, personality and charisma to reinforce the Rossoblù rearguard: welcome to Sardinia, Yerri!”

Mina hopes to leave behind the injuries that hampered his performance at Fiorentina, where he was only able to play seven games, four in Serie A, two in the Italian Cup and one in the Conference League.

Mina's new team is today in the relegation zone in Italy: it occupies box 18, with 18 points, with a worse goal difference than Hellas Verona and Udinese, who today would save the category.

Mina was one of the most outstanding players of the Colombia selection in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in which he scored three goals that allowed the team led by José Pékerman to reach the round of 16 and almost reach the quarterfinals.

In his career he has played for Deportivo Pasto, Santa Fe, Palmeiras, Barcelona, ​​Everton and Fiorentina. Now he takes on the challenge in Cagliari.

