The Everton made official this Monday the hiring of Frank Lampard as his new coach, replacing the Spanish Rafa Benitez, who was fired a few days ago.

Lampard embarks on his third adventure as a manager, having passed through Derby County, which he led to a promotion final to the Premier, and Chelsea, from which he was fired after a year and a half in charge.

It may interest you: (Colombia: combination of results you need on the date 16 #YoMeMonto)

The former midfielder for Chelsea and the English team had been out of work since January 2021 and in recent days had sounded like a candidate for the ‘Toffees’ bench along with names like Vitor Pereira, Roberto Martínez and Wayne Rooney.

Linked for two and a half years

He has signed a contract for two and a half years, until June 2024 and his first game will be on February 5 against Brentford, in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Lampard, 43, has finally been chosen to straighten Everton’s course, which has only won one of the last thirteen games.

The team is sixteenth in the table, with 19 points, four above the relegation places.

“It is a great honor for me to represent and manage a club of the size and tradition of Everton. I am really looking forward to starting. The owner, the chairman and the board have transmitted their passion and ambition to me,” Lampard told the media. of the club.

“My first message to the players is that we have to be in this together. We will try to do our job and I know the fans will be there to support us.”

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz: the challenges he faces upon his arrival in Liverpool)

EFE