A new double and a decisive pass from Ilkay Gündogan gave Manchester City (1st) the victory (0-3) at Everton’s stadium (17th), this Sunday in the 36th round of the Premier League, for which it stands with four points over Arsenal (2nd), who host Brighton (8th).

When Arsenal finish their match, they will have one more than City (36 to 35) so their chances of dethroning the champion start to be slim.

Three days after the second leg of the Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid, on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabéu, City unlocked the situation this Sunday with a genius from the German Gündogan (37).

Already the author of the two goals in the victory against Leeds (2-1) last weekend, the midfielder received a cross from Riyad Mahrez with his back to the goalkeeper, made perfect control and took an unexpected shot to beat Jordan Pickford.

Two minutes later he crossed from the left for the header of the infallible Erling Haaland, who reached 36 goals in his first season in the Premier League.

Gundogan ended his inspired afternoon with a direct free kick from 18 meters to the top right (51).

With eleven consecutive victories in the championship, the Ciy sets a hellish pace in the final sprint and is heading towards its fifth title in six years.

Strong criticism of Yerry Mina’s behavior

The Colombian Yerry Mina started again with Everton, in what is barely his fifth game as a starter this season in the Premier League, marked by constant injuries.

Mina gave a lot to talk about in the game, but not because of the performance she had, but because of her behavior, which was highly criticized by the Manchester City environment.

The Colombian pinched Aymeric Laporte and then fell to the ground, feigning an attack that did not exist. He also wanted to drive the Norwegian Erling Haaland crazy, with whom he had a strong cross. Soon after, Haaland retaliated by scoring the second goal.

Criticism of Mina rained down and reached Josep Guardiola himself, Manchester City coach, who strongly criticized the Colombian.

Pep Guardiola on Yerry Mina: “It’s not necessary. With everyone. It’s not necessary to do what he does every single game. I told him.” pic.twitter.com/pvpob35AJI —City Report (@cityreport_) May 14, 2023

“I told Yerry Mina at the end: ‘You’re good enough to do that kind of thing.’ It’s unnecessary,” Guardiola said.

Mina, well remembered in Argentina for the cross he had with Dibu Martínez in the 2021 Copa América (the famous ‘look what you eat’, was also criticized from that country. The journalist Martín Líberman gave him everything and described it as ‘ clown’.

What a clown is Jerry Mina. — Martin Liberman (@libermanmartin) May 14, 2023

