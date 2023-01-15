Everton One of the worst moments in recent years is going on. With nine games without winning, the most recent, this Saturday, against the southampton (1-2), the team is today in the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Even before the game, the atmosphere was complicated, to the point that Everton managers decided not to attend this Saturday’s game due to a “real and credible threat to their safety.”

As reported by the team in a statement, the directors received the warning not to attend the match after noting “the malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence received by the club and the increasing incidents of antisocial behavior -including physical assaults- in recent home games”. .

Chairman Bill Kenwright and CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, as well as other Everton senior officials, have “reluctantly accepted the outcome of the advisors’ security assessment.”

Everton fans rebuked Yerry Mina

One of those who had to suffer the harassment of the fans was the Colombian Yerry Mina, who did not play this Saturday in the defeat against Southampton. The defender had to get out of the car to talk to the fans so they would allow him to leave the stadium.

Yerry Mina had to get out of the car so that the Everton fans would let him leave the stadium with his daughter. The Colombian did not even play in the game.pic.twitter.com/8Oc3znwTFX — Alfonso Hernandez (@AlfonsoH) January 14, 2023

In the midst of the screams, a fan told Mina: “If we go to the Championship, do you go or stay?” The player replied that he would stay. To which the fan replied: “I want to see that.”

In addition, several asked him to encourage his teammates, to face the remainder of the season. The Colombian left and said “I am going to give up my life for this club.” It all ended in applause, before Mina’s positive response.

Everton will return to action next Saturday, January 21, when they visit West Ham.

