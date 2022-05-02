Yerry Mina: Frank Lampard’s high praise for his ‘presence’ at Everton

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The defender was once again a starter. The DT recognized his great contribution in the victory vs. Chelsea.
May 02, 2022, 06:15 AM
After two months of absence due to an injury to one of his quadriceps, Yerry Mina was once again a starter for Everton in the Premier League.
This weekend, the central defender was a vital part of the ‘toffee’ team’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea. Not surprisingly, Frank Lampard, a former ‘blue’ soccer player who is now Mina’s manager, showered him with praise after the game.
‘Yerry has leadership, presence, personality’
“Yerry has leadership, presence, personality. We didn’t know if he was going to get back up in the second half, he sat down and then stood up, but I’m proud that he’s back and that he’s fine physically.”Lampard said after the game.
“‘Yerry is a great leader for us, for the whole team. It’s good to see him back”he concluded.
SPORTS
