Monday, May 2, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Yerry Mina: Frank Lampard’s high praise for his ‘presence’ at Everton

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 2, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

yerry mina

The defender was once again a starter. The DT recognized his great contribution in the victory vs. Chelsea.

After two months of absence due to an injury to one of his quadriceps, Yerry Mina was once again a starter for Everton in the Premier League.

This weekend, the central defender was a vital part of the ‘toffee’ team’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea. Not surprisingly, Frank Lampard, a former ‘blue’ soccer player who is now Mina’s manager, showered him with praise after the game.

‘Yerry has leadership, presence, personality’

Yerry Mina

“Yerry has leadership, presence, personality. We didn’t know if he was going to get back up in the second half, he sat down and then stood up, but I’m proud that he’s back and that he’s fine physically.”Lampard said after the game.

“‘Yerry is a great leader for us, for the whole team. It’s good to see him back”he concluded.

(Also: James Rodríguez reappears in an important family reunion).

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

blank

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Yerry #Mina #Frank #Lampards #high #praise #presence #Everton

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Letter from Alice Schwarzer's group upsets Hofreiter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.