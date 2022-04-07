Yerry Mina: Frank Lampard and the news of the Everton defender

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The coach is in a difficult situation, as is the defender.
April 07, 2022, 09:52 AM
Everton still hasn’t assimilated the 3-2 loss at Burnley, that left Frank Lampard’s men just one point from the relegation places, which are precisely closed by the “clarets”
It was of no use to Everton the great game of the Brazilian Richarlison, author of the two goals, both from the penalty spot, of the visiting team, before the reaction of Burnley, who turned the score around in the second half.
Lampard spoke
A comeback that was in charge of culminating Cornet, who had already been decisive in the first local goal, after resolving a drop shot by the Czech Matej Vydra in the 85th minute with a precise shot.
Lampard was clear in the etma of what is happening and spoke of the injured, among them, the Colombian, Yerry Mina, who has not been in the last games.
“Yerry Mina is not yet ready to play, he is not in shape yet”, DT specified.
April 07, 2022, 09:52 AM
