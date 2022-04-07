Yerry Mina: Frank Lampard and the news of the Everton defender

Everton still hasn’t assimilated the 3-2 loss at Burnley, that left Frank Lampard’s men just one point from the relegation places, which are precisely closed by the “clarets”

It was of no use to Everton the great game of the Brazilian Richarlison, author of the two goals, both from the penalty spot, of the visiting team, before the reaction of Burnley, who turned the score around in the second half.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz, in the ideal team of the week of the Champions League)

Lampard spoke

A comeback that was in charge of culminating Cornet, who had already been decisive in the first local goal, after resolving a drop shot by the Czech Matej Vydra in the 85th minute with a precise shot.



Lampard was clear in the etma of what is happening and spoke of the injured, among them, the Colombian, Yerry Mina, who has not been in the last games.

“Yerry Mina is not yet ready to play, he is not in shape yet”, DT specified.

It may interest you: (Aldair Rodríguez and the injury to Robert Rojas in Copa Libertadores)

sports