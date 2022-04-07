Friday, April 8, 2022
Yerry Mina: Frank Lampard and the news of the Everton defender

April 7, 2022
Sports
yerry mina

The coach is in a difficult situation, as is the defender.

Everton still hasn’t assimilated the 3-2 loss at Burnley, that left Frank Lampard’s men just one point from the relegation places, which are precisely closed by the “clarets”

It was of no use to Everton the great game of the Brazilian Richarlison, author of the two goals, both from the penalty spot, of the visiting team, before the reaction of Burnley, who turned the score around in the second half.

Lampard spoke

A comeback that was in charge of culminating Cornet, who had already been decisive in the first local goal, after resolving a drop shot by the Czech Matej Vydra in the 85th minute with a precise shot.

Lampard was clear in the etma of what is happening and spoke of the injured, among them, the Colombian, Yerry Mina, who has not been in the last games.

“Yerry Mina is not yet ready to play, he is not in shape yet”, DT specified.

sports

