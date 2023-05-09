He Everton thrashed 5-1 in their visit to Brighton, this Monday in the 35th round of the Premier League, and thus left the relegation places, after having started the day in the penultimate position. The Colombian Yerry Mina reappeared in the team.

With 32 points, Everton is seventeenth, with two points over the red zone, now marked by Leicester (18th).

Brighton (7th), immersed in the fight for the European places, was surprised by an Everton that was much more effective and where the Franco-Malian Abdoulaye Doucouré (minutes 1 and 29) and Dwight McNeil (76, 90+6) signed two doubles.



Everton’s other goal in the game came with a goal against Jason Steele (35), while the only one for Brighton was signed by Argentine Alexis Mac Allister in the 79th minute. This victory ends a streak of seven consecutive games for win for a

Everton taking oxygen before having to receive the leader Manchester City on the next day.

Mine is back

Mina returned to the headline, but Everton lost.

The match meant the reappearance of Colombian defender Yerry Mina. The defender had not played since January 21.

Mina, who is said to not continue at Everton next season, started and had an outstanding performance. He played all 90 minutes and received a yellow card.

In other results, Leicester (18th), on the other hand, made it difficult to stay and fell to the relegation zone after losing 5-3 at Fulham (10th), where there were also two players who achieved doubles, the Brazilian Willian and Scotsman Thomas Cairney.

In the last game of Monday and of the day, Nottingham Forest (now 16th) left the relegation zone by beating bottom club Southampton 4-3, which is already very close to being relegated. The Nigerian Taiwo Awoniyi was in charge of guiding Nottingham, signing the first two goals of the game in the first twenty minutes of the game.

AFP

