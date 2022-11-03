Yerry Mina finally has good news after his injury

After being injured in the match against Chelsea in August on the first day of the Premier League, yerry mina He’s finally back in training.

This Thursday, Everton shared images of the club’s last training session ahead of the weekend’s Premier League game against Leicester City, and Yerry Mina was the big news.

The Colombian was seen quite active along with his teammates, so he would become the great novelty in the defensive zone.

Everton is twelfth with 14 units and has conceded many goals, with a total of 12.

Everton returns to play in the Premier League this Saturday and it will be against Leicester at home.

