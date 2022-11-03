Friday, November 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Yerry Mina finally has good news after his injury

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 3, 2022
in Sports
0


close

yerry mina

The defender hasn’t played for Everton since August.

After being injured in the match against Chelsea in August on the first day of the Premier League, yerry mina He’s finally back in training.

This Thursday, Everton shared images of the club’s last training session ahead of the weekend’s Premier League game against Leicester City, and Yerry Mina was the big news.

The Colombian was seen quite active along with his teammates, so he would become the great novelty in the defensive zone.

Everton is twelfth with 14 units and has conceded many goals, with a total of 12.

Everton returns to play in the Premier League this Saturday and it will be against Leicester at home.

SPORTS

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  Everton's celebration could be severely punished by Richarlison's shot

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Yerry #Mina #finally #good #news #injury

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Big Brother Vip 2022-2023, nomination: competitors nominated today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result