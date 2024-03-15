The Colombia selection of football, which will begin this weekend its concentration to face Spain and Romania in preparation matches for the Copa América, suffered a last-minute loss, that of the central defender Yerry Mina.

Nestor Lorenzowho summoned 26 players for this concentration, has his first headache, losing Cagliari's central defender.

Mina reported an ailment in her left calf during her team's training this Thursday, which is why she had to leave the field before finishing practice.

Alarms immediately went off in the medical and technical staff of the Colombian National Team.

Preliminary reports from the Italian press reported that the player showed no pain and that his discomfort did not appear to be serious.

However, this Friday it was confirmed that the defender will not be able to be part of the national team call.

The Colombian Football Federation announced Mina's departure from the list for these matches, “due to physical discomfort that prevents her from being in full condition.”

In his replacement, Lorenzo summoned emergency Juan David Cabal Murilloplayer who plays for Hellas Verona in Italy.

Cabal, 23, began his professional career at Atlético Nacional before coming to Italian football.

In Verona he has played 13 games this season. In the previous season he recorded 34 appearances.

