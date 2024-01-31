Injuries have been a constant headache for Colombian defender Yerry Mina, who arrived this season at Fiorentina in search of continuity. However, the one born in Guachené has played very little.

Mina has only been able to play seven games, four in Serie A, two in the Italian Cup and one in the Conference League. For this reason, for several days there has been a version that the Colombian would have to look for other things.

Now, Mina could reach another Italian club. The Argentine journalist César Luis Merlo assures that The Colombian National Team defender has everything ready to arrive at Cagliari.



“Yerry Mina is Cagliari's reinforcement: Fiorentina gives him on loan until June 2024 and with a purchase option. In the next few hours, he will do medical tests and sign a contract,” Merlo wrote.

🚨Yerry Mina is Cagliari's reinforcement: Fiorentina gives him on loan until June 2024 and with a purchase option.

Mina was one of the most outstanding players of the Colombian National Team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. in which he scored three goals that allowed the team led by José Pékerman to reach the round of 16 and almost reach the quarterfinals.

Yerry Mina's bad luck with injuries

However, he has not been able to consolidate himself due to injuries. Before that World Cup he had been hired by Barcelona, ​​where he only lasted six months. He went to Everton, where he played 99 games and scored nine goals, but in his last year at that club he only appeared in seven games.

Mina returned to the starting line-up, but Everton lost.

The Transfermarkt portal revealed that Mina suffered 12 injuries between his time at Everton and his time at Fiorentina, mostly muscle injuries, which is why he could not continue.

Mina's possible new team is today in the relegation zone in Italy: It occupies box 18, with 18 points, with a worse goal difference than Hellas Verona and Udinese, who today would save the category.

