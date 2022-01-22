Monday, January 24, 2022
Yerry Mina and Everton are still in the doldrums and close to relegation

January 22, 2022
Yerry Mina

Jerry Mina.

The club lost at home to Aston Villa.

The Everton (16º) the permanence in the premier league after losing 1-0 at home this Saturday against Aston Villa (10th), on matchday 23 of the English championship.

The only goal of the game was scored after a corner kick by the Argentine Emiliano Buendía (45+3).

worrying topic

When the players of the Birmingham team celebrated the goal, a plastic bottle thrown from the stands hit Frenchman Lucas Digne, a former player of the
Everton until a few days ago, and Matty Cash, and the game stopped for a few seconds.

With this victory, Aston Villa continues its rise in the table and is now 10th with 26 points.

Everton, who sacked Spanish manager Rafael Benítez a week ago, are just 5 points above the relegation zone.

sports

.
#Yerry #Mina #Everton #doldrums #close #relegation

