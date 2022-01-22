Yerry Mina and Everton are still in the doldrums and close to relegation

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Jerry Mina.
The club lost at home to Aston Villa.
January 22, 2022, 10:35 AM
The Everton (16º) the permanence in the premier league after losing 1-0 at home this Saturday against Aston Villa (10th), on matchday 23 of the English championship.
The only goal of the game was scored after a corner kick by the Argentine Emiliano Buendía (45+3).
worrying topic
When the players of the Birmingham team celebrated the goal, a plastic bottle thrown from the stands hit Frenchman Lucas Digne, a former player of the
Everton until a few days ago, and Matty Cash, and the game stopped for a few seconds.
With this victory, Aston Villa continues its rise in the table and is now 10th with 26 points.
Everton, who sacked Spanish manager Rafael Benítez a week ago, are just 5 points above the relegation zone.
sports
January 22, 2022, 10:35 AM
.
#Yerry #Mina #Everton #doldrums #close #relegation
