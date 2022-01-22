Yerry Mina and Everton are still in the doldrums and close to relegation

The Everton (16º) the permanence in the premier league after losing 1-0 at home this Saturday against Aston Villa (10th), on matchday 23 of the English championship.

The only goal of the game was scored after a corner kick by the Argentine Emiliano Buendía (45+3).

When the players of the Birmingham team celebrated the goal, a plastic bottle thrown from the stands hit Frenchman Lucas Digne, a former player of the

Everton until a few days ago, and Matty Cash, and the game stopped for a few seconds.

With this victory, Aston Villa continues its rise in the table and is now 10th with 26 points.

Everton, who sacked Spanish manager Rafael Benítez a week ago, are just 5 points above the relegation zone.

