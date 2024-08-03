Senator Klimov doubted Yermak’s promise to deal powerful blows to Russia

Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Andrei Klimov doubted the fulfillment of the promise of the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Andrei Yermak to launch powerful strikes on Russian territory. The senator responded to the Ukrainian politician in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

This Yermak is an assistant to a political flea, who has no legal constitutional powers, and he is arguing something there. We cannot forbid him to arguing. But hardly anyone will want to implement his crazy ideas. Including their masters in Washington Andrey Klimov Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs

Yermak announced that there are enough Russian targets for Ukraine

Andriy Yermak promised powerful strikes by Ukraine on Russian territory, publishing a corresponding post on his Telegram channel. According to Yermak, Russia has enough targets for Ukraine.

Our blows will become even more powerful. Russia does not yet realize what it has started with its own terror. There are enough targets Andrey ErmakHead of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Earlier, Yermak called for a speedy end to the conflict. He called the most important expectation from the second peace summit the formation of preconditions for ending hostilities. “We need to end this war as soon as possible in order to achieve a just peace,” he said in an interview with Western journalists.

Ukraine has announced the possibility of the complete destruction of the Crimean Bridge

The adviser to the Ukrainian president’s office made his statement about the strikes the day after the statement by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists in the Russian Federation) about the possibility of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge in the coming months.

On air on the Ukrainian telethon, Budanov said that “work is underway,” including on long-range strikes and on destroying the structure across the Kerch Strait. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) supposedly have a chance. “All this requires, let’s say, a comprehensive solution,” he emphasized.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, responded to Budanov’s words. She believes that these threats could be part of the US election campaign.

“Isn’t this part of the election campaign in the US, during which convincing evidence of the ‘achievements’ of the White House and Bankova must be presented,” the diplomat noted, calling Budanov’s words terrorism in its purest form.

Kyiv was disappointed by the West’s refusal to expand strikes deep into Russia

In addition, the Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly stated about possible strikes deep into Russia. However, it is known that, for example, Great Britain does not allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use Storm Shadow missiles for strikes on Russian territory due to the risk of escalation of Russian-British relations.

According to The Times, this approach is shared by a number of other NATO countries. At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously claimed that he had received permission from the UK government to carry out long-range strikes on Russia. In general, The Times describes the British policy regarding strikes on Russian territory as very confusing.

In turn, British expert Alexander Mercuris pointed out that Kyiv was disappointed by the West’s refusal to expand strikes deep into Russia.

Condition for lifting US ban on strikes deep into Russia named

Croatian journalists believe that the United States may lift the ban on Ukraine launching strikes deep into Russian territory only if the situation on the front becomes critical for Kyiv.

“There is only one more general attempt left, after which Washington would have to admit that it has run out of ideas. What are we talking about? About the plan that Kyiv has been voicing for a long time: Ukraine receives maximum Western military support, which will remove all prohibitions on Ukrainian strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the Advance publication said in its article.

It is noted that in such a development of events, Ukraine would be able to attack Russian territory using all types of weapons it has – aircraft, artillery, missiles of different ranges. However, journalists doubt that this will be dictated by any strategic plans of Kyiv.

Earlier, Wikistrat analyst Greg Lawson said that the US authorities need to reconsider their relations with Russia. “The desire [США] “to a change of power in Moscow is a dangerous adventure, as is continuing to allow Ukraine to use American weapons to strike deep into Russia,” he wrote, noting that the actions of the American administration increase the risks of nuclear escalation.