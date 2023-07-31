Saudi Arabia is preparing a meeting of advisers to the leaders of states to discuss the Ukrainian “peace formula”. This was announced on July 30 in his Telegram channel by the head of the office of the Ukrainian President Andriy Yermak.

“During the meeting, which we are preparing, we plan to talk about the ten fundamental points of the “peace formula”, the implementation of which will ensure not only peace for Ukraine, but also create mechanisms to counter future conflicts in the world,” he wrote.

According to the Ukrainian politician, the points of the “peace formula” are already being discussed with representatives of more than 50 countries.

At the same time, on July 24, former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s plan for a peaceful settlement “dead end”. He noted that the steps proposed by the Ukrainian leader are initially unrealistic, and support from the West will not lead to a real shift.

On June 6, Zelensky announced that within the framework of the “peace summit”, Western countries would develop a step-by-step solution to problems on all points of the Ukrainian “peace formula”. He noted that we are talking about a plan consisting of 10 points and presented last year. Among the provisions of the plan are ensuring nuclear, food and energy security, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the creation of an international mechanism to compensate the country for losses from hostilities at the expense of Russian assets.

On May 30, it became known that Kyiv plans to organize an international summit without the participation of Moscow. According to Andriy Yermak, Ukraine’s partner states will take part in the summit.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is impossible to determine the outcome of the Ukrainian conflict without Russia’s participation.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.