The controversial influencer from Veracruz, Yeri Mua, is once again involved in a new scandal after he confirmed his pregnancy with his ex, Naim Darrechiand had to abort because she didn’t want her baby to have a father aggressive.

This time, the beautiful content creator not only revealed her lawsuit with the Spanish influencer, where the two revealed that their disputes they came to blowsbut Yeri exhibited the physical assaults that he received from Darrechi during their relationship.

through the platform of TwitterYeri Mua shared a couple of Photographs where several blows can be seen on her body, and despite the fact that Naim assured that she was only defending herself, the model explained that she has videos of the fights, which would work as evidence for the legal process that she will initiate against her ex.

“This time the full weight of social networks will not fall, now the full weight of the law will fall, see you in court,” the famous wrote and later added: “and the worst thing is that he had already threatened me with exposing the abortion just because I wanted to end my relationship with him, when I was clear that I could neither continue with the pregnancy, nor why after he hit me I would always be afraid of him”.

That is why Naim Darrechi revealed in his social networks that he will leave Mexico to continue with his musical career and his work in the networks, because he wants to be away from the controversy.

However, the influencer remarked that Yeri was to blame for hitting her, since she had a very aggressive behavior after overindulging in alcohol.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp