yeri mua She is one of the most successful influencers in Mexico thanks to her particular way of expressing herself and the anecdotes she shares daily with her thousands of followers on social networks.

Recently, the model born in veracruz worried users after he appeared in one of his live broadcasts with bruises in various parts of the body, including the face.

However, the content creator tried to explain what happened to her and why she has those marks on her body.

On May 18, fans began to question Yeri during a live on Facebook about the reason why she had stopped being active on her networks, to which she replied that “she has been very busy” due to the launch of her collaboration makeup with Beauty Creations.

However, netizens continued to insist on the reason for his many bruises, at which point he revealed that he received them during his pole dance practice.

Apparently, it would have been the tube that caused them to appear marks on different areas of your bodysince when doing aerial maneuvers he got hurt.

VIDEO. Yeri Mua turns on the alarms after appearing in networks with BRUISES on her body

Despite this, there are those who point out that the bruises could be because her partner, Naim Darrechi, could have hurt her, because weeks ago a video circulated where the influencer approaches her and pinches her butt no matter what. hurt.

It should be noted that in a broadcast on May 19, Yeri Mua stated that she would not remove the filter because she had bruises on her face and did not want to be seen that way.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp