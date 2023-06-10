Once again, Yeri Mua took her millions of followers by surprise in social networks after confirming your pregnancy of Naim Darrechibecause the influencer shared a photograph of his ex’s pregnancy test.

In the Photography From the test it can be seen that the “Bratz jarocha” was between 2 and 3 weeks pregnant, despite the fact that their romance had already come to an end.

“When we were already distancing ourselves, about two weeks ago, we received news that she was two days late and that she was pregnant,” she began and then added: “she did a test, it came back positive, she did another one and it gave positive, we were looking for that son, which came at a time when it was no longer the same”.

The news caused a stir on social networks, but the most surprising thing is that yeri mua revealed that she had to have an abortion because she did not want to have a child from a man who physically assaulted her.

It was through a live broadcast that Yeri Mua explained the reasons why had to terminate the pregnancyand among them she spoke of the mistreatment she received from her ex-boyfriend.

“I can’t have a baby with him, I can’t have a baby with an aggressive father, who is willing to attack his own wife, the mother of his children and then want to hurt the child… I’m not going to do that. allow, I can’t girls, I can’t and now, as I already told you, this is interrupted, there is no more”.

But that’s not all, the pretty internet celebrity also added: “I’ve always believed that when a woman doesn’t feel ready for her dream, you know that my dream was to be a mother, but not with a man like that, a a man who already assaulted me… When I found out that I was pregnant, I cried, but out of anger, sadness, anger, because I knew that when he hit me I was already pregnant”.

Until now, Internet users have not stopped pointing to Yeri and reminding her that she was warned on several occasions that Naim Darrechi was not a good person.

