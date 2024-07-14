The awards MTV Miaw 2024 They are expected by the Mexican public annually, in its eleventh edition they were held at the Pepsi Center in Mexico City and among the winners stand out Yeri Muathe singer Danna and Doris Jocelyn.
The awards organized by MTV Latin America recognizes the influence of the millennial generation in music, entertainment, pop culture and the digital sphere.
On the night of this Saturday, July 13, the broadcast of the award ceremony of the MTV Miaw Awards 2024 and the names of some winners are leaked on social media.
List of winners of the MTV Miaw 2024:
Styler GRWM
Kunno, 24 years old, WINNER
Domelipa, 22 years old
Aaron Mercury, 23 years old
Millos999, 21 years old
Tammy Parra, 22 years old
Karen Torres, 22 years old
Bruses, 26 years old
Tini, 27 years old
Supreme Bellakeo
Bellakeo – Featherweight & Anitta
Offline – Young Miko & Feid
The Skirt – Myke Towers
Qlona – Karol G & Featherweight
Perreo Line – Yeri Mua x Uzielito Mix x El jordan 23 ft Dj Kiire, WINNERS
Girl’s Boot – Bad Gyal & Anitta
Gata Only – Floyymenor & Cris Mj
Fandom of the year
Cryboyers (Cry) WINNER
Pinkylovers (Pinky Promise)
Swifties (Taylor Swift)
Anitters (Anitta)
Lilianitas (Lily Garcia)
RBD fans
Fans of Checo Perez
The Furious
Reggaeton Singer of the Year
Bellakath, 25 years old
The 23-year-old Malilla
El Bogueto, 26 years old
YNG LVCAS, 24 years old
Yeri Mua, 22 years old, WINNER
Ghetto Kids
Yeyo, 42 years old
Uzielito Mix, 25 years old
Pop Explosion of the Year
Danna, 28 years old, WINNER
Emilia, 27 years old
Tini, 27 years old
Humbe, 23 years old
Lagos, age unknown
Aitana, 24 years old
Danny Ocean, 32 years old
Camilo, 30 years old
Creator of the Year
Doris Jocelyn, 27 years old WINNER
Alexis Omman, 25 years old
Cry, 24 years old
Spreen, 23 years old
Melissa Navarro, 27 years old
Jair Sanchez, 21 years old
Sonrix, 27 years old
The ones from Ñam
Artist + Flow Miaw
Young Miko, 26 years old, WINNER
Rels B, 30 years old
Charles Ans, 33 years old
Thunder, 22 years old
Joaqui, 29 years old
Duki, 27 years old
Nicki Nicole, 23 years old
Yandel, 47 years old
Crack Artist of the Year
The 23-year-old Malilla WINNER
Bad Gyal, 27 years old
Latin Mafia
Milo J, 17 years old
Michelle Maciel, 26 years old
Gabito Ballesteros, 24 years old
Xavi, 19 years old
Emilia, 27 years old
Celebrity Crush (Nominees)
The 23-year-old Malilla
Enzo Vogrincic, 31 years old
Cry, 24 years old
Danna, 28 years old
Bad Gyal, 27 years old
Nicky Nicole, 23 years old
Kenia Os, 24 years old
Natanael Cano, 23 years old
