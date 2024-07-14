The awards MTV Miaw 2024 They are expected by the Mexican public annually, in its eleventh edition they were held at the Pepsi Center in Mexico City and among the winners stand out Yeri Muathe singer Danna and Doris Jocelyn.

The awards organized by MTV Latin America recognizes the influence of the millennial generation in music, entertainment, pop culture and the digital sphere.

On the night of this Saturday, July 13, the broadcast of the award ceremony of the MTV Miaw Awards 2024 and the names of some winners are leaked on social media.

Kunno, among the first winners of the MTV Miaw 2024. Capture X

List of winners of the MTV Miaw 2024:

Styler GRWM

Kunno, 24 years old, WINNER

Domelipa, 22 years old

Aaron Mercury, 23 years old

Millos999, 21 years old

Tammy Parra, 22 years old

Karen Torres, 22 years old

Bruses, 26 years old

Tini, 27 years old

Supreme Bellakeo

Bellakeo – Featherweight & Anitta

Offline – Young Miko & Feid

The Skirt – Myke Towers

Qlona – Karol G & Featherweight

Perreo Line – Yeri Mua x Uzielito Mix x El jordan 23 ft Dj Kiire, WINNERS

Girl’s Boot – Bad Gyal & Anitta

Gata Only – Floyymenor & Cris Mj

Yeri Mua and Danna among the WINNERS of the MTV Miaw 2024

Fandom of the year

Cryboyers (Cry) WINNER

Pinkylovers (Pinky Promise)

Swifties (Taylor Swift)

Anitters (Anitta)

Lilianitas (Lily Garcia)

RBD fans

Fans of Checo Perez

The Furious

Yeri Mua, Kunno and Danna among the WINNERS of the MTV Miaw 2024

Reggaeton Singer of the Year

Bellakath, 25 years old

The 23-year-old Malilla

El Bogueto, 26 years old

YNG LVCAS, 24 years old

Yeri Mua, 22 years old, WINNER

Ghetto Kids

Yeyo, 42 years old

Uzielito Mix, 25 years old

Pop Explosion of the Year

Danna, 28 years old, WINNER

Emilia, 27 years old

Tini, 27 years old

Humbe, 23 years old

Lagos, age unknown

Aitana, 24 years old

Danny Ocean, 32 years old

Camilo, 30 years old

Creator of the Year

Doris Jocelyn, 27 years old WINNER

Alexis Omman, 25 years old

Cry, 24 years old

Spreen, 23 years old

Melissa Navarro, 27 years old

Jair Sanchez, 21 years old

Sonrix, 27 years old

The ones from Ñam

Danna offers her show at the MTV Miaw 2024 and is also a winner. Image from Instagram

Artist + Flow Miaw

Young Miko, 26 years old, WINNER

Rels B, 30 years old

Charles Ans, 33 years old

Thunder, 22 years old

Joaqui, 29 years old

Duki, 27 years old

Nicki Nicole, 23 years old

Yandel, 47 years old

Crack Artist of the Year

The 23-year-old Malilla WINNER

Bad Gyal, 27 years old

Latin Mafia

Milo J, 17 years old

Michelle Maciel, 26 years old

Gabito Ballesteros, 24 years old

Xavi, 19 years old

Emilia, 27 years old

Celebrity Crush (Nominees)

The 23-year-old Malilla

Enzo Vogrincic, 31 years old

Cry, 24 years old

Danna, 28 years old

Bad Gyal, 27 years old

Nicky Nicole, 23 years old

Kenia Os, 24 years old

Natanael Cano, 23 years old