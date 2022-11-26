Mexico.- Recently, the beautiful influencers and queen of the carnival of Veracruz, yeri mua He said he was bankrupt because a social network he has not paid.

The native of the port city revealed through his account Twitter what is in bankrupt because the platform of Facebook has not made its corresponding deposit.

yeri He stated that his bank account has only 20,000 Mexican pesos, assuring that thanks to this “he has recovered a little humility.”

But that was not all, but the influencer explained that she is suffering from the disorder anxiety because of Goalbecause the American conglomerate has her very worried, since she must survive with that minimum amount, since she referred to her as ‘little money’

After spreading the news on networks, his followers and users in general began to laugh at Yeri Mua, while remarking that having 20,000 pesos in the bank and showing it off is not a symbol of humility.

‘I am humble with 1,500 pesos’, ‘I win in humility, I don’t even have 20,000’, and ‘I would like to have 20,000 pesos in my account’, commented Internet users in the publication of the queen of carnival 2022.

It is important to emphasize that Facebook It is the social network where the Veracruz woman does best, where she has more than eight million followers and broadcasts live daily.

The channel ‘How much YouTube pays’showed that the 19-year-old girl earns nothing more and nothing less than .20 cents, equivalent to 3.8 Mexican pesos for every thousand views on her Facebook content, so thanks to the videos she shares she could earn up to 200 dollars, around 3,800 Mexican pesos, not counting the donations from his followers.