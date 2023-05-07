Mexico.- Currently, yeri mua is one of the most famous influencers in Mexico, who recently attended the program in Youtube of Gusgri, where he recounted the eating problems which he faced from his childhood.

The “Bratz jarocha” gave more reasons to speak, although this time not because she was involved in a scandal over her sentimental life, but rather moved many by speaking since she was nine years old suffered from anorexia.

According to the statements of the Internet celebrity, she always had many problems accepting her body: “I started to suffer from anorexia, so it was difficult for me to accept my body.”

Yeri’s acceptance problems forced her to undergo subsistence allowance on countless occasions: “I was constantly dieting or very traumatized with what I ate because I felt fat.”

In fact, the content creator expressed that this entire stage was a very dark part of her life.

“My adolescence was a very complicated stage due to the issue of my body, that is, I never felt comfortable because when I was skinny I felt fat and then I would gain weight and no, that is, I had a faint***”.

Unfortunately, Yeri Mua fell into the clutches of the depression from a very young age and that led to her gaining considerable weight, a situation that made her feel terrible.

“I went through very complicated lapses in my self-esteem and there was a moment when I let myself get fat and I totally neglected myself, that is, I remember that I did not want to bathe, that is, I was very depressed, that is, I went through depressions with my body”.

The model recounted that she experienced all this suffering when she was between 15 and 16 years old: “But for all this I was still a girl, that is, I was 15 or 16 years old and since I started eating a lot, I stopped dressing, I I said ‘oh, I don’t care!’

Yeri pointed out that all the old photos that they share of her on social networks and she looks very different is when she had the worst time with herself, and for this reason she considers it her worst stage.

“I neglected myself and that’s why there are those horrible photos of me, because it was my worst stage, but it wasn’t ugly, I really was chubby, I didn’t want to look good, I preferred to put something that would cover my slices instead of looking for what favored me” .