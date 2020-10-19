Armenian President Armen Sarkissian commented on the statement of his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev about the peaceful coexistence of the two peoples in Nagorno-Karabakh. He spoke about this in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

The head of state stressed that he does not know to whom Aliyev addressed his words. He recalled that under the Soviet Union, Nagorno-Karabakh had a very strong autonomy, the guarantor of which was the state. “There was no trust anyway, because Azerbaijan was trying to carry out ethnic cleansing. In another way: by closing Armenian schools, not allowing young people to get higher education, populating Armenian villages with Azerbaijanis. That is, there was no trust, ”Sargsyan said.

According to the President of Armenia, at present there is no trust left between the peoples. “Any Azerbaijani imagines that he will live with the Armenians, and that the Armenians will be like slaves?” He asked. Sargsyan added that for the Armenian side, the victory in the conflict is the preservation of their home, and for the Azerbaijani side, the ethnic cleansing of Karabakh.

The head of state stressed that he does not represent human relations with “people who destroy everything, including churches.” At the same time, he noted, the Armenians, on the contrary, restored a mosque in the Karabakh city of Shusha. “Two different approaches,” concluded Sargsyan.

Aliyev said earlier RIA Newsthat in the future the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities should live peacefully on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. According to him, it is necessary to eliminate the consequences of ethnic cleansing and return all forced Azerbaijani migrants to their own homes.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) escalated sharply on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan made a decision on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh for humanitarian reasons from October 18 at 00:00 local time.