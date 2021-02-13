A strong earthquake hit Yerevan on Saturday, the correspondent reports TASS…

As specified, in the capital of Armenia, furniture fell to the floor in houses, and goods from the shelves in shops. The city is experiencing interruptions with cellular communication and the Internet. Many townspeople, fearing a repetition of the aftershocks, fled their homes.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the magnitude of the tremors was 4.9. Their epicenter was 11 km south of Yerevan.

At the same time, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia said that the earthquake occurred 8 km southeast of the country’s capital, its magnitude was 4.7 points.

Earlier today tremors with a magnitude of 5.9 were reported in southern Ecuador.

On the eve of an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale happened at Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Tremors with a magnitude of 4.5 were also recorded in Colombia.

Another strong earthquake happened in India, tremors with a magnitude of 6.1 were felt in the capital of the country, New Delhi.