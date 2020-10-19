Armenian President Armen Sarkissian stated that the country opposes reforming the negotiation format for the settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh, reports Kommersant…

He stressed that we are talking about the inclusion of Turkey as a mediator. According to the politician, Ankara supports Baku.

“We must negotiate with Turkey as a party to the conflict, not as a mediator,” he said.

In addition, Sargsyan expressed the opinion that the format of the OSCE Minsk Group is one of the “highest”.

“The OSCE and the co-chairs are the Russian Federation, the United States and Europe, represented by France. Where can you find it better? ”The politician said and added that the Minsk Group has done a lot.

The President stressed that the participants in the Minsk process worked to build trust between the parties. At the present time, he said, there are several “fundamental big questions that are part of the political compromise.”

Let us remind you that the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh worsened at the end of September. Armenia and Azerbaijan exchange mutual accusations of provocations and violation of agreements.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Ankara persuaded Baku to attack Nagorno-Karabakh.