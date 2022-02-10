Armenia offered Azerbaijan to conduct a mirror withdrawal of troops from the border to start the process of delimitation and demarcation. This was stated by the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic Armen Grigoryan, reports TASS.

According to the Secretary of the Security Council, when the armed forces of the two republics are very close to each other, any political process can affect this environment and lead to exacerbations. Therefore, Yerevan offers Baku to withdraw troops from the border, place border guards and calmly start negotiations.

Related materials:

On February 10, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported a shootout on the border with Armenia. Baku claims that since the evening of February 9, the Armenian military has been shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Kelbajar region for several hours intermittently.

Territorial disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated after the end of the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh in November 2020. As a result of the confrontation, Baku regained control over some territories lost in the early 1990s. In May 2021, Armenia announced the advance of enemy troops deep into its territories. Azerbaijan stated that they were acting within the framework of the process of clarifying the borders.