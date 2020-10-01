Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan named the number of killed and wounded Azerbaijani soldiers during the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. He wrote about this on Thursday, October 1, on Facebook.

He published an infographic, according to which the Azerbaijani army lost 1,280 killed and 2,700 wounded. In addition, Avinyan reported 90 drones, 12 helicopters, 181 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, as well as three fire systems lost by Baku.

Earlier on Thursday, the press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan said that the artillery of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired on the road leading to Nagorno-Karabakh, located in the country.

On the same day, the official representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan first stated that the air defense units of the Karabakh Defense Army shot down three helicopters of the Azerbaijani Air Force. One of them, he said, fell on the territory of Iran. Then he added that two more Azerbaijani planes were shot down. He specified that three planes, two helicopters and six drones were destroyed so far.

In turn, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan denied the statement of the Armenian side about a helicopter of the republic’s air force that was shot down in Nagorno-Karabakh and fell on the territory of Iran.

Later, the Ministry of Defense of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic clarified that the air defense of the Karabakh defense army shot down Su-25 planes and Mi-24 helicopters.

Also on Thursday, the leaders of Russia, the United States and France, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron, agreed on a statement on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. The presidents condemned the escalation of violence on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and added that they mourn the victims and expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wounded. The three leaders called for an immediate end to hostilities between the parties.

Another aggravation of the situation in the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh happened on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of shelling and death of the military and civilians.