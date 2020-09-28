The Armenian Defense Ministry assessed the intelligence data of Azerbaijan about hundreds of Armenian soldiers killed during the escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. The head of the department Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote about this in Facebook…

“The losses of our soldiers announced by the Azerbaijani side do not correspond to reality,” the minister assured. However, he did not specify how many people actually died.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced serious losses in the Armenian army. According to intelligence, more than 550 servicemen and Yerevan were killed during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. At the same time, Baku claims that the Armenian side is hiding from the public the real situation in the armed forces.

On September 27, Hovhannisyan announced the deaths of 200 servicemen from the enemy.

A new aggravation of the conflict between the countries became known on the morning of September 27. Azerbaijan and Armenia exchanged mutual accusations of escalating the conflict.