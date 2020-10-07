The press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan announced the destruction by the Armenian forces of the base of fuels and lubricants (POL) of Azerbaijan. It is reported by RIA News…

According to her, at night the Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to advance and gain a foothold in the southeastern direction (not reaching Jebrail), but came under a missile and artillery attack by the Karabakh Defense Army.

Stepanyan stated that there are losses in manpower and equipment of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, whose military retreated. The fire of the Armenian forces destroyed a large fuel base.

Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported that the Azerbaijani armed forces had launched a large-scale offensive operation in the southern direction in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armed clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh began on September 27. The parties accused each other of escalating the conflict. Azerbaijan stated that it occupied seven villages that were under the control of the enemy. Armenia denies this information. At the same time, the president of the unrecognized NKR Arayik Harutyunyan confirmed the loss of part of the positions in the Talysh region and in the southern direction.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, after which a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and NKR, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol, but hostilities periodically resume.