The foreign ministers of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia adopted a joint document following consultations in Moscow, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Twitter.

According to him, an agreement was reached on a ceasefire from 12:00 on October 10 “for humanitarian purposes for the exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead.” Baku and Yerevan start to substantive negotiations with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

The Foreign Minister stressed that the exchange will take place in accordance with the criteria of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

“The parameters of the ceasefire regime will be agreed upon additionally,” Lavrov said.

The statement of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia was also published on website Russian Foreign Ministry. According to the document, the parties confirm the invariability of the format of the negotiation process.

Let us remind you that on September 27 another aggravation of the conflict took place in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of shelling. Civilian casualties were reported.

Earlier, Russian leader Vladimir Putin held a series of telephone conversations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The President called on the participants in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to end hostilities for humanitarian reasons and invited them to Moscow for consultations. The meeting began on October 9 and lasted more than ten hours.