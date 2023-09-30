These statements came hours after Yerevan announced that more than 104,000 Armenians had been displaced from Karabakh to Armenia since September 24, after the Azerbaijani military operation in the region.

Earlier today, Saturday, the Armenian government press office announced the arrival of 100,417 people from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, and 21,043 means of transport crossing the Hakkari Bridge in the Lachin Humanitarian Corridor, which is secured by Russian peacekeeping forces.

81,139 people were registered with the Armenian authorities, who allocated temporary housing to accommodate 32,200 people.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed that the Armenian population of Karabakh will have the same rights as Azerbaijani citizens if they decide to remain in the region.

For his part, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that “not a single Armenian will remain in the Karabakh region, as they will be deported as part of a systematic policy of ethnic cleansing,” which angered the Azerbaijani authorities.

It should be noted that the president of the so-called “Karabakh Republic”, which is not recognized, signed a decree dissolving all government institutions in the republic until January 1, 2024.

Instructions were issued to the people of Karabakh, including those residing outside the region, to learn about the conditions for reintegration announced by Azerbaijan as of the entry into force of the decree dissolving the “Republic of Karabakh.”