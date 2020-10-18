The Armenian Foreign Ministry accused the Azerbaijani authorities of refusing to agree on the withdrawal of the wounded from the battlefield in the conflict zone in Nagorno-Karabakh. The corresponding statement was published on October 18 at website Foreign Ministry of Armenia.

“After reaching an agreement on the establishment of a humanitarian truce between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, on October 18, with the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, an attempt was made to reach an agreement with a view to withdrawing wounded soldiers from the battlefield at night. However, this step <...> was categorically rejected by official Baku, ”the statement says.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry believes that the “Aliyev clan”, which allegedly has become “an instrument of Turkish expansion in the region”, cares exclusively about maintaining its own power and is afraid of responsibility before its people “for unleashing a war”, and therefore is trying to “postpone the inevitable moment of confrontation. face with reality. “

At midnight on October 18 (23:00 Moscow time on October 17), a humanitarian truce entered into force in Nagorno-Karabakh, an agreement on which was reached the day before between Yerevan and Baku.

In the first hours, the authorities of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic noted that the situation on the front line had calmed down. However, after a few hours, the countries exchanged accusations of non-compliance with the ceasefire.

Thus, Armenia reported about artillery and rocket attacks from the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Official Baku accused the enemy of shelling from mortars and artillery in the vicinity of Jebrail.

The escalation of the conflict in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic began on September 27. Baku and Yerevan blamed each other for the shelling and death of the population.

The conflict over Karabakh began in 1988. Then the autonomy, in which the majority of Armenians lived, announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the military confrontation from 1992 to 1994, Baku lost control of the region.