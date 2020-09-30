Armenia accused Azerbaijan of transferring control of the air operation in Nagorno-Karabakh to the Turkish Air Force. The press secretary of the Armenian Defense Minister Shushan Stepanyan made a corresponding statement on September 30, Sputnik Armenia reports.
According to Yerevan, starting at 10:00, two F-16 fighters, Azerbaijani Su-25 attack aircraft and Bayraktar-type reconnaissance and strike drones attacked settlements in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR, Artsakh).
The Air Force operates under the control of the E7-T remote command post from the Erzurum-Kars region. In addition, the command post of Turkish drones is operating, which controls their fire, Stepanyan said.
On September 29, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced that an F-16 fighter of the Turkish Air Force shot down an Armenian Su-25 attack aircraft, whose pilot was killed. The Azerbaijani military department called these messages a fantasy, and President Ilham Aliyev said that Turkey provides Baku with exclusively moral support. His assistant, Khikmet Hajiyev, said that two Armenian Su-25s crashed into the mountain and exploded.
Military clashes in Karabakh began on September 27. The parties accuse each other of provocations.
