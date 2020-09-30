Armenia accused Azerbaijan of transferring control of the air operation in Nagorno-Karabakh to the Turkish Air Force. The press secretary of the Armenian Defense Minister Shushan Stepanyan made a corresponding statement on September 30, Sputnik Armenia reports.

Related materials Third Karabakh Azerbaijan launched an offensive against the Armenian military in Karabakh. Dozens of people died during the day of fighting “Who do you think you are ?!” Armenia and Azerbaijan are preparing for a war over Karabakh. How will the next aggravation at the border end?

According to Yerevan, starting at 10:00, two F-16 fighters, Azerbaijani Su-25 attack aircraft and Bayraktar-type reconnaissance and strike drones attacked settlements in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR, Artsakh).

The Air Force operates under the control of the E7-T remote command post from the Erzurum-Kars region. In addition, the command post of Turkish drones is operating, which controls their fire, Stepanyan said.

On September 29, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced that an F-16 fighter of the Turkish Air Force shot down an Armenian Su-25 attack aircraft, whose pilot was killed. The Azerbaijani military department called these messages a fantasy, and President Ilham Aliyev said that Turkey provides Baku with exclusively moral support. His assistant, Khikmet Hajiyev, said that two Armenian Su-25s crashed into the mountain and exploded.

Military clashes in Karabakh began on September 27. The parties accuse each other of provocations.