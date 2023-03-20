After the league games this weekend, club football stops to make way for the national teams for two weeks. The European teams are now beginning their qualifier for the Eurocup that will be organized by Germany in 2024. In the case of Spain we also have many novelties, since Luis de la Fuente will play his first games at the controls of ‘La Roja’ with a call-up in which He’s already had two casualties.
The list given by Luis de la Fuente once again supported the Barcelona midfielder with Gavi and Pedri, and brought Gerard Moreno back to the national team, who due to injury could not be at the World Cup in Qatar. Well, neither Pedri nor Gerard Moreno will be in Las Rozas these weeks due to injury.
Pedri’s loss was known the same day he was called up, since the canary was injured since the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 and his recovery has not been as quick as expected. In fact, he was aiming for the classic last Sunday and was finally left out of Xavi’s list.
As for Gerard Moreno, he had regained confidence after a few hard months and was already leading Villarreal’s attack as usual, but in the match against Osasuna he noticed discomfort in the soleus and finally he will not be with the team this time .
Luis de la Fuente confirmed last night who will be the substitutes for Pedri and Gerard Moreno. Up front, to the joy of the béticos, Borja Iglesias enters due to Gerard Moreno’s injury. Many fans were critical of Luis de la Fuente’s list for not calling up the panda, who has scored 17 goals this season with Betis.
In the case of replacing Pedri, de la Fuente has chosen Yeremy Pino, a player that Luis de la Fuente knows very well from the lower categories of the Spanish team. The one from Villarreal occupies a more extreme position than where Pedri usually plays.
Of the two games they play this week, the Spanish will play one game at home in Malaga and another as a visitor.
The home game will be on Saturday against the Norwegian team led by two world stars: Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard. Both are in the Premier League and are putting in some amazing performances this season, plus they’re coming off missing the World Cup, so they won’t take any prisoners.
The second game will be played in Glasgow against the Scottish team next Tuesday, thus closing this national team break. After these two games, Spain would have to play Cyprus and Georgia to close the first round of group A.
