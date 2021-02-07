The Argentine exports of yerba mate They reached 42.9 million kilos and had a growth of 7.78% during 2020, according to statistics from the National Yerba Mate Institute (INYM). The main export markets are Syria, Lebanon and Chile, among other countries.

“This figure reflects the good response that the entire herbal chain obtained for the effort made to get the product to the shelves and meet consumers in a complicated context of a pandemic,” they reported from the entity.

Along these lines, during 2020, total production was 812.9 million kilos of raw material, a volume that remains within the parameters of previous years. 90% of the production is concentrated in Misiones and the rest in the north of Corrientes.

268.8 million kilos were destined for internal consumption, while exports totaled 42.9 million kilos. In this way, the total consumption was 311.7 million kilos.

From the Inym they assured that the pandemic generated difficulties, and the decrease in consumption compared to the previous year was 4.9 million kilos (1.54%). “A more than important data if it is taken as a parameter that 2019 had set a historical record for the consumption of yerba mate,” they recalled.

“Regarding the commercialization formats of the yerba mate made, half kilo containers they maintained the preference of consumers, “said the report. And, he highlighted that during December the half-kilo packages represented 57.33% of the outputs of mills to the domestic market.

“With 37.61% the packages of one kilo were located, with 0.99% the containers of two kilos, and with 1.02% those of fourth kilo”, they specified from the Inym.

From the analysis prepared by the institute, it is observed that, according to historical data, the participation of the different formats in the mill exits destined for the domestic market is maintained with few variations, concentrating the half kilo and one kilo formats.