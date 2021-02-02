Producer of the Yeralash newsreel Arkady Grigoryan in an interview with RBK promised to continue the production of new stories after the death of artistic director Boris Grachevsky.

“As for the future fate of the newsreel, we are sure that more than one generation of viewers will grow up on Yeralash,” he said.

According to Grigoryan, the film studio is now experiencing funding problems, therefore it is looking for partners who would help in launching films. However, as the producer explained, if they are not found, the shooting will take place at their own expense.

“We don’t know if this can be called the beginning of a“ new era ”for a newsreel, but now our main task is to continue the work of Boris Yuryevich’s life with dignity,” the source said.

Boris Grachevsky died on the evening of January 14 at the age of 71 from the effects of coronavirus infection. It was reported that the director in the last days of his life was in intensive care in a consistently serious condition. The funeral took place at the Troekurovsky cemetery in Moscow.