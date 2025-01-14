C. Tangana and Yerai Cortés have gone to The Revolt to present your documentary The flamenco guitar of Yerai Cortés, the first audiovisual project directed by the Madrid singer. One of the highlights of the interview was his answers to the Classic Questions.

During the program, both have spoken with Broncano about various topics and have even witnessed on stage a ‘fight’ between two members of the public in reference to a question posed by the presenter about whether to say “printed or printed”.

When it’s time for Classic Questions, C. Tangana has refused to respond to them and he told Broncano to only do them to his partner.

That is why the presenter has asked Yerai Cortes how much money he thinks the singer has in his bank account. “I don’t know what to tell you. He never invites anything, that means he has. He always says that Little (the production company) pays. He has to have bills,” the guitarist acknowledges with a laugh. “It never leaves his personal card. “What a cuckoo, huh?” Broncano adds to Yerai Cortes’s response.

Regarding the question of sex, C. Tangana has responded in reference to Yerai Cortés’ figures: “Zero. has not had“, the singer said sarcastically. “It’s just that now with the tightness of the gym… You can’t, you can’t stand on your own,” he points out in his defense.