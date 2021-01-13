Yennayer, the Amazigh New Year’s Day, has been celebrated in North Africa since antiquity through rituals relating to working the land. Even today, it marks the first day of the agrarian calendar. It determines the end of plowing and marks the middle of the wet cycle.

Present from Egypt to Morocco and throughout the Sahelian zone, the Berbers are populations who were present before the Arab conquest. They call themselves the Imazigh, plural of Amazigh, which means “free man” in their language, Tamazight.

Yennayer corresponds to the first day of January of the Julian calendar, a solar calendar used in ancient Rome, introduced by Julius Caesar in 46 BC. It was used in Europe until its replacement by the Gregorian calendar at the end of the 16th century.

The Julian calendar is now 13 days behind the Gregorian calendar. Yennayer should therefore be celebrated on January 13, but is most often celebrated on the 12th, probably because the party started the day before or because of an error by the cultural associations having advocated the return of this festival.

Let us not forget that North Africa was a province of the Roman Empire. From the middle of the 2nd century BC. AD, after the destruction of their Carthaginian rivals, the Romans slowly settled in North Africa. And bring their architecture and their schedule.

Many Roman cities in North Africa bear witness to this presence: Volubilis in Morocco, Timgad, Lambèse, Caesarea, Tebessa, Hippone (Annaba) in Algeria, Ammaedara (Haïdra), Hadrumète (Sousse), Althiburos (Medeina), Thysdrus (El Djem) in Tunisia.

But why 2971? It is the activist and Berber writer Ammar Negadi, creator in 1980 of the Berber calendar, who proposes to make it start from the Pharaoh Chechnaq, the first Egyptian king of Berber origin.

This Berber calendar starts from an indisputable historical fact to make it the zero point of the calendar. His choice therefore fell on the year 950 BC. AD which corresponds to the date when the Berber king Sheshonq I, also spelled Chichnaq or Chechnaq, was enthroned pharaoh of Egypt and founded the XXII dynasty which reigned over Egypt until the year 715 BC. J.-C.

Yennayer is a traditional festival spread across all regions of Morocco and Algeria, where it is considered a national celebration. It has even become a public holiday, non-working and paid since January 12, 2018 in Algeria. Official recognition by the Algerian authorities. The country has ten million Berber speakers, or about a quarter of the population. For a long time, the latter have fought for identity claims, long denied by the State which was built around Arabity.

During this day of celebration, families traditionally share a hearty meal based on pulses, couscous with poultry to symbolize the abundance of the coming year. The better-off sacrifice one poultry for each member of the family. Yennayer requires prior preparations. In Aurès and Kabylia, the day before, the house is meticulously cleaned and perfumed with various herbs and pine branches.