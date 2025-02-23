Kunkenschraft Olympic champion Yemisi Ogunleye showed the best performance at the German Hallen Championships. The 26-year-old from MTG Mannheim met 20.27 meters in Dortmund, increased her best performance by eight centimeters and presented herself in front of the European Hall in Apeldoorn (March 6th to 9th) in impressive form. Dreifinger Max Heß (17.00 meters) and Alexandra Burghardt also convinced over 60 meters (7.13 seconds). Long fans Malaika Mihambo, most recently weak, won with 6.79 meters.