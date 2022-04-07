Yemen’s president announced on Thursday (7) the formation of a new council to govern the country, embroiled in a conflict with the Houthi rebels.

“I irreversibly delegate my powers to the presidential command council,” Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi said in a televised message in the early hours of Thursday, the last day of peace talks organized in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The new council has eight members and will be headed by Rashad al Alimi, a former interior minister and adviser to the hitherto president.

Hadi’s government, internationally recognized and backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, has been fighting Houthi rebels since 2014, when insurgents took control of the capital Sanaa.

Hopes for a solution to the conflict, which has provoked one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, increased with the start, last Saturday, of a truce after an agreement negotiated by the UN.

The ceasefire took place in parallel with the negotiations in Riyadh, which, however, did not count on the presence of the Houthis. The insurgents refused to enter what they called “enemy territory”.

Analysts were doubtful of the outcome of the negotiations without the rebels present, but Thursday’s announcement suggests that the pro-government side will be united in future talks.

The formation of the council represents “the most significant change in the inner workings of the anti-Houthis bloc since the beginning of the war,” tweeted Peter Salisbury, Yemen affairs analyst for the International Crisis Group.

The conflict in Yemen has caused hundreds of thousands of direct and indirect deaths. It also led the 30 million inhabitants of the poorest country on the Arabian peninsula to a serious humanitarian crisis.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat