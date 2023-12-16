Yemen's Houthis, who Iran is accused of supporting, are threatening to continue attacks as the Red Sea front remains hot since the start of hostilities in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas following the October 7 attack. In the last few hours, cargo ships believed to be in some way connected to Israel have been targeted and the Houthis say that “they will not stop supporting the Palestinian cause”.

The Houthis “will not abandon the Palestinian cause regardless of any American, Israeli or Western threat,” Ali al-Qahoum, of the Houthis' political office, told al-Mayadeen TV. Al-Qahoum threatened “disastrous consequences” in case of “hostile actions against Yemen” and claimed that there is a “commitment” of the Houthis to protect “international maritime navigation in compliance with international law”.