Yemen's Shiite Houthi rebels said on Tuesday (26) that they struck a commercial ship with missiles and carried out a series of drone attacks against different military targets in Israel.

In a televised statement on Al Masira TV, the group's military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said its naval forces “carried out a targeted operation against the commercial ship MSC United with appropriate naval missiles.”

“The attack on the boat occurred after its crew rejected the navy's appeals for the third time [houthi]as well as repeated fire warning messages,” Sarea said.

He added that the group also “carried out a military operation with several unmanned aircraft against military targets in the Um al Rashrash area [Eilat] and other areas of occupied Palestine” as part of “continuing support for the Palestinian people in accordance with their religious, moral and humanitarian duty.”

Sarea also promised to continue “operations in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea against Israeli ships or ships destined for ports in occupied Palestine until the necessary food and medicine reaches the Gaza Strip.”

Egyptian Air Defense intercepted a drone flying in front of the tourist city of Dahab, located on the Red Sea, which was possibly coming from Yemen and which aimed to attack Israel, an Egyptian security source told EFE.

The Egyptian Army managed to explode this drone in the air in this city located in the Sinai Peninsula (east), as it was “in Egyptian airspace”, according to the source who requested anonymity, who added that it is believed that this unmanned aircraft came from Yemen and was launched by Shiite Houthi rebels against Israel.

Likewise, the British Navy warned of another explosion next to a ship north of the important Yemeni port of Al Hodeidah, located on the Red Sea, in what is the second incident in one day on this strategic trade route.

The British Navy received “a report of an incident approximately 60 miles north of Al Hodeidah. Explosions were heard and missiles were seen 4 miles north of the position,” according to the alert.